Bank holiday convoy for the Rest
A convoy system is to be reintroduced at the Rest and be Thankful as wet weather sweeps in.
Trunk road operator BEAR Scotland announced that due to a weather warning for heavy rain at the Rest and be Thankful on Monday May 3 – with the heaviest rain anticipated from 2pm to 6pm – a convoy system would be brought in overnight.
A spokesperson for BEAR Scotland said: ‘To give additional traffic control during this period, we currently plan to change to a convoy system on the A83 through the Rest from 2pm today.
‘This will continue overnight as normal through to 7am on Tuesday. We do not currently plan to use the old military road local diversion, but it is on standby should conditions dictate.
‘Using the convoy system, and considering bank holiday Monday traffic, delays are expected to be longer than has been normal.
Travel information is available from Traffic Scotland on www.trafficscotland.org, Twitter at @trafficscotland or the mobile site my.trafficscotland.org.