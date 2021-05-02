Tarbert Soccer Centre scores new training equipment
Want to read more?
At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income.
In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall, However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free.
To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic. The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thanks you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
The Scottish Salmon Company has provided Tarbert Soccer Centre with funding for new kit and equipment through its latest round of community fund awards.
Tarbert Soccer Centre offers weekly training sessions for boys and girls in primary and secondary school from Tarbert and the surrounding area.
The children take part in tournaments with neighbouring communities, enhancing their confidence and boosting community spirit while encouraging a healthy lifestyle.
Thanks to the donation the soccer centre has been able to purchase clothing which will help to enable outdoor training to continue all year round.
It has also helped towards purchasing additional training equipment, including new footballs.
As a central part of The Scottish Salmon Company’s community charter, the community fund offers employees the chance to nominate local businesses, groups and charities that encourage and support health and wellbeing in the local community for a grant of up to £250.
The funding was awarded following a nomination by Donnie Sinclair, committee member and coach at the soccer centre as well as area manager for SSC at Loch Fyne.
Susan McCrae, secretary at Tarbert Soccer Centre, said: ‘On behalf of the team, we would like to thank The Scottish Salmon Company for its generous donation.
‘The children who attend Tarbert Soccer Centre will benefit greatly from this community fund award.
‘Tarbert Soccer Centre provides an inclusive environment which contributes to children’s physical, mental and social wellbeing. As a community group led solely by volunteers, this funding is a big help to us.’
Iain MacIntyre, head of production (south) at The Scottish Salmon Company, added: ‘The Scottish Salmon Company is committed to supporting the rural communities in which many of our staff live and work.
‘Tarbert Soccer Centre gives children the chance to take part in regular exercise and promotes a real sense of community spirit. We hope our donation will support its further growth and success in the future.’