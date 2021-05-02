Police report – April 30, 2021
Searched by police
A 20-year-old man was stopped and searched by the police at about 10.30pm on Friday April 23 in Paterson Street, Lochgilphead. After allegedly being found in possession of cannabis, he was charged and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.
Found in possession
At around 11.55pm on Friday April 23, a car was stopped on the A83 at Lochgilphead and searched by police. A man aged 20 was allegedly found to be in possession of cannabis. He was charged and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.
Failure to report
On Islay, a driver failed to stop and report the collision when a wall was damaged by a vehicle around midnight on Saturday April 17 at the Glebe, Bowmore. Police are investigating the incident and are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Culpable and reckless conduct
At about 2.40pm on Saturday April 24 at Flora Street, Bowmore, a man aged 54 allegedly behaved in an abusive manner and threw boulder at a man in a digger, smashing a window. Police are investigating the incident and when the man is traced, he will be charged and a report submitted to the procurator fiscal.