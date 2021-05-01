Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – April 30, 2021
Smart and optimistic
How smart does Colchester Square and Argyll Street (the bottom half at least) look with the new makeover?
There was real hope among Colchester Square retailers as we moved down a Covid level on Monday, and it was lovely to see after a tough year.
Now we have vaccines, we can surely be justified in feeling a little more optimistic about a sustained recovery. The virus hasn’t magically disappeared, so common sense precautions must remain. But is it not fantastic to be able to go into a real shop, and get a real pint in a real beer garden, even if it’s freezing outside?
Turbine troubles
Some people are bothered by wind turbines; others couldn’t care less. Whether we like or dislike them, though, who is keeping a strategic eye on their proliferation in south Argyll?
The odd windfarm is fine, but as the community councils point out, we seem to be sleepwalking into a semi-industrial porcupine landscape of structures taller than the Blackpool tower, mostly for distant investors who genuinely don’t care.
Few would argue against green energy, but are we going about it the right way?