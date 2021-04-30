MS Centre supporters have a Kiltwalk fling
Kiltwalkers rallied round the cause to raise money for Multiple Sclerosis Centre Argyll.
As part of the Virtual kiltwalk, MS Centre staff and supporters donned their walking boots and piled on the miles across Argyll and the Isles on April 24.
Karen McCurry, manager at the Lochgilphead-based therapy centre, said: ‘A big shout out to Team MS for their incredible Kiltwalk fundraising efforts.
‘Over 56 mainland and island miles were walked, some at sea level, some up and down local hills surrounding Lochgilphead area and some reached 974m at the top of Ben Lomond.
‘The total will be announced soon when all funds are in but we think we are over £3,000.
‘Thanks to everyone who donated and shared our links for their amazing support, and thanks as well for their huge efforts to all who took on a challenge.’