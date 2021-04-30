Flower-powered auction for Marie Curie
Look out for some stunning artwork from local artists which will be up for auction throughout the month of May.
Mid Argyll Fundraising Group For Marie Curie will hold a virtual art auction – each gorgeous piece has a daffodil theme and is available to view on the group’s Facebook page.
Bids for the auction will support the local work of the Marie Curie charity, which provides front line nursing and hospice care as well as support on all aspects of dying, death and bereavement.
Julie Brown, chairperson of Mid Argyll Fundraising Group For Marie Curie, said: ‘We would like to thank all local artists who have contributed to our auction and brightened our day with their beautiful daffodil-inspired pieces.
‘Bids must be submitted by May 31.’