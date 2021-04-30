Brighter Lochgilphead greets shoppers’ return
Want to read more?
At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income.
In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall, However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free.
To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic. The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thanks you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
Lochgilphead is looking to a brighter future beyond the pandemic.
A project to improve Colchester Square and Argyll Street, started in January, was completed just in time for the partial easing of lockdown restrictions on April 26 – and the difference is striking.
The aim of the £500,000 scheme – managed by Argyll and Bute Council and funded by the Scottish Government’s Cycling, Walking and Safer Routes Fund; HITRANS; and Transport Scotland’s Spaces for People fund, managed by SUSTRANS – was to support businesses by drawing people to the town centre.
Footways have been be widened and resurfaced using locally-sourced Achnaba greenstone, supplied by MacLeod Construction and expertly laid by another Lochgilphead firm, DA MacDonald Contractors. There are improved road crossings; new cycle parking; more space for pedestrians and better surfaces for anyone with mobility challenges, wheelchair users and prams.
In their new, brighter surroundings, and as shoppers started to return in line with new level three restrictions, retailers were in buoyant mood.
Owner of the Square Peg shops, Jilly Wilson, said: ‘It’s a buzz to see the work finished and to have the shops open again.
‘The DA MacDonald workers have been great. They did everything they could to be helpful during the work.
‘I’m optimistic. In Lochgilphead people really do support local shops, and I’m hopeful this will continue.’
Contractor Donald MacDonald got stuck into laying the slabs himself. He said: ‘I think it’s great, and it should pay dividends for the local shops. The fact that the stone was sourced locally is just the icing on the cake.’
‘It’s absolutely fantastic,’ commented Councillor Alastair Redman, council policy lead for business, regeneration and commercial development.
‘The project has been very well received and I think it will be of huge economic benefit,’ he added, ‘and I would like to see more schemes like this across Argyll.’
MacLeod Construction made a donation of shop signs using Achnaba stone, and Greig MacLeod explained: ‘That was just a wee token for the shops to wish them good luck.’
Jilly Wilson added: ‘What a nice touch from MacLeods. The stone signs are just beautiful.’
With more improvement schemes to come, Lochgilphead’s prospects are better than they have been for many years.
Visit the Argyllshire Advertiser website for more on this story.