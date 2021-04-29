MOJO festival boldly goes ‘fourth’
Want to read more?
At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income.
In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall, However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free.
To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic. The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thanks you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
MOJO festival plans are boldy going ‘fourth’ for this October.
Dan Griffiths, founder and organiser of what will be the fourth MOJO festival showcasing the original work of Argyll musicians, has set a date in the 2021 diary.
‘We need music more than ever before,’ says Dan, who had to cancel MOJO 2020 because of Covid but is now busy gearing up for the one-night-only event at Ardfern’s Craignish Hall on Saturday October 16.
‘We are being bold about having our fourth show later this year. Because of Covid we also had to cancel a rescheduled date for this May but we are being confident we will have our fourth MOJO in October.
‘Our message to musicians out there is please keep the music going,’ said Dan, who is lining up acts and hopes to include new bands on this year’s bill.
Closing dates for hopefuls will be mid-July; there are four or five acts already tuning up and keen to get on stage.
‘It could be best diversity or the most professional sounding acts. We need people who can play the notes and give a great performance.
‘October gives bands the chance to get together after lockdown and practise. Even if we get bands who have appeared before applying, it has to be new material. The idea is that the audience will never have heard that music before,’ he added.
Some of the bands who have played to date include Oban jazz duo The Blue Moon Travellers, the Hollow Mountain String Band, Lochgilphead rapper Ross.T (Lost In Berlin), The Bram Belles from Colontrive, Inveraray’s The Camans, psychedelic beatpop band The Twisted Melons from Kintyre and Ardfern’s homegrown Ardfunk band who blew the 2019 audience away.
What started out in 2017 funded out of Dan’s own pocket and making a loss of £50 grew to about 130 people buying tickets for the 2018 show and making a profit – 2019 was even better with a 200-strong audience, bands getting paid and a merchandise stall.
‘We’re definitely getting our MOJO back,’ said Dan.
Interested in finding out more? Go to MOJO Argyll Musicians Facebook.