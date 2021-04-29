Go-ahead for Clachan community hub
Councillors have approved plans for a community hub in Clachan.
The proposal, by the Clachan Village Hall Committee for Achnaha in Clachan, Tarbert, went before members of Argyll and Bute Council’s planning, protective services and licensing (PPSL) committee on April 21.
Twelve objections had been received and eight letters of support for the proposals, which would see a house turned into a community hub.
The building was initially constructed in 1878 as a free church and is a category B-listed building.
A council planning officer recommended approval of the plans at the PPSL committee meeting without the need for a public hearing.
The planning officer said: ‘Notwithstanding concerns of some people who have made representations of objection on grounds of traffic congestion and road safety hazards directly resulting from the proposed change of use, officers consider that the day-to-day community type uses typical of a village community hall will be of such modest scale as to have minimal impact on the public/private road infrastructure.
‘In addition, the central village location will offer an opportunity for users to travel to the hall by foot or bike as opposed to a very short car journey.
‘It is noted that off-street car parking provision meets the adopted council car parking standards. The occasions where the hall will be used to its absolute capacity are very likely to be occasional and at such times it has been proposed that overspill parking be provided nearby.
‘It is officers’ interpretation that the issue which has raised most concern relates to the potential impact of some of the uses typical of a community hub/hall facility in close proximity to houses.
‘It is assessed that this is a prominent building with a status that is appropriate to a community type of use.
‘Officers consider that the significant majority of village community activities including meetings, activity and social clubs, coffee mornings etc are capable of taking place within a residential area without detriment to residential amenities by reason of undue noise or disturbance.
‘Officers have also taken into account the representations of support which refer to a sense of community activity and vitality within the village as a positive effect.’
The committee agreed to grant planning permission subject to conditions including the agreement of road junction improvements and parking arrangements for eight cars as well as a landscaping plan, before building work begins.