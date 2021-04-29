Donna and Ele crowned Coronation champs
After missing out last year, Lochgilphead Golf Club ladies were delighted to tee off for the Coronation Foursomes.
It was a beautiful day for golf on Sunday April 25, and though the scores could have been better they weren’t too shabby.
There was some fishing in the burn and searching among the rough but this failed to deter Donna McKellar and Ele Hunter from returning an excellent score of 34 points to win the game. Mum and daughter team Kirsty and Eilidh Flanagan were second with 31 points.
Donna and Ele now go forward to the area finals with the ultimate chance to compete at the Eden Course at St Andrews in September.
The gents, meanwhile, played their matchplay on Saturday which was won by Ross Sinclair with 67 strokes, beating Kenny Crawford by two strokes.
The Dunlop Tankard was up for grabs for the gents on Sunday and the winner was Kenny Crawford with a superb 38 points, two points ahead of Alister MacArthur.