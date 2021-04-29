Announcements – April 30, 2021
Want to read more?
At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income.
In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall, However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free.
To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic. The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thanks you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
DEATHS
FOSTER – Peacefully at Glenaray Ward, Mid Argyll Hospital, on April 27, 2021, Michael Foster, in his 81st year, of 27 Upper Glenfyne Park, Ardrishaig. Submariner and Master Joiner. Beloved husband of Marie, and much loved father of Michael, Paul and Julie. Dear father-in-law of Lou and Donald. Adored grandfather of Holly, John, Shannon and Kelly. A good neighbour and dear friend to many. A private funeral service will be held at Ardrishaig Parish Church today, Friday, April 30, 2021. For those wishing to pay their respects the funeral cortege will leave from Ardrishaig Parish Church at approx. 11.30am, travelling along Chalmers Street, on route to Achnabreac Cemetery.
JOHNSON – Peacefully at the Mid Argyll Hospital, Lochgilphead on April 19, 2021, Edna Johnson, of Tailleir Bay, Inverneill, by Ardrishaig. Beloved wife of the late Eric Johnson. Dearly loved mother of Ian and Wendy. Much loved grandmother of Sarah. A dear neighbour and good friend. A private funeral service will be held on Friday, May 7, 2021, at Cardross Crematorium.
MCKINVEN – Peacefully at the Campbeltown Hospital, on April 21, 2021, Jean Brown McKinven, in her 84th year, 104 Longrow, Campbeltown, dearly beloved daughter of the late Malcolm and Isabella McKinven and a much loved sister of Robert.
MCMILLAN – Peacefully at the Campbeltown Hospital, on April 26, 2021, Robert McMillan, in his 70th year, 4 Ciaran Court, Campbeltown, much loved partner of Wilma Ellis, loving father of Jason, Robert and Andrew and a loving grandfather, brother and uncle.
RENNIE – Peacefully at home, 4 Saddell Street, Campbeltown, with her family by her side, on April 23, 2021, Margaret Rennie née Taylor, in her 72nd year, best friend and proud mum of Iain, Andrew and Rosemary, cherished mother-in-law of Emma, Anita and Robert, amazing and loving wee nana of Abigail, Gavin, Robert, Jack, Jordan, Stephanie and Imogen and a much loved sister, auntie and friend.
WEIR – Jessie Dowling (aged 82) peacefully passed away early on April 25, 2021. She had been battling with lung cancer. Jessie was much loved by her husband Norman, her community family at Ugadale Farm, as well as her son and daughter. Grannie was adored by her three grandchildren. Donations in lieu of flowers to Macmillan Nursing would be appreciated.
ACKNOWLEDGEMENT
BALLANTINE – The family of the late Jim Ballantine would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy, flowers, phone calls and messages of support received following their recent sad loss. Special thanks to Rev. David Carruthers for his personal and uplifting service; to Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors for their attentive and caring arrangements, and to Morna for beautiful floral tributes. We would like to extend our thanks to all in the local community who turned out to pay their respects to Dad on his final journey from Ardrishaig Parish Church to Achnabreac Cemetery. He will be sorely missed by many. Finally, grateful thanks also to the local doctors, nursing staff and care teams who attended to Jim during his illness.
REID – The friends of the late Hamish Reid would like to thank all neighbours and everyone who turned out to show their respects and express sympathy following Hamish’s sudden passing. Thanks to Campbeltown Police for their support, Rev William Crossan for a comforting service and to Kenny Blair and staff funeral directors for their care.
IN MEMORIAMS
MACKAY – In loving memory of my dear son Derek, died April 28, 2019.
Loved and remembered every day
– Mum.