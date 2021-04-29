A Fyne golfing battle at Glenralloch
The second round of the Fyne Tankard took place on Saturday April 24 at Glenralloch in beautiful sunny conditions and just the right amount of breeze to make it interesting.
The course at Tarbert Golf Club was in great condition thanks to the great work that has gone on this year.
Peter McLean jnr and his uncle Bruce were enjoying an on-course battle, both of them shooting net 63 with Peter having the better inward half on the day. Mike Harty took third on net 65.
When the counting was done Bruce McLean emerged victorious with a two-round total of 128, taking the first silverware of the season. In second place were Graham Prentice and Chris Smyth on 132.
Best scratch on the day was Bruce MacNab on 71 followed by Kenny MacFarlane on 78 and Mickey MacNeill on 78.
On Sunday, Tarbert youngster Connor McCrae headed to Swanson Templar Golf in Edinburgh to take part in the Stuart Hutchinson Trophy.
This event is run by the Stephen Gallacher Foundation and saw 81 boys and girls of different age groups take part.
Connor played in the under-10 boys’ flag section where he came fourth out of fourteen, on 37, with Alex Martin winning with a score of 34, so a great start for Connor in his first event.
He moves on to Gogarburn Golf Club this Sunday for his next event. He travels with the best wishes of all members at Tarbert Golf Club.
This Saturday sees Dodie’s Cup take place at Glenralloch.