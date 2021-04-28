Hospitals carefully welcome back visitors
Hospital patients are allowed one visitor as Scotland moved back to level three Covid restrictions from Monday April 26.
NHS Highland nurse consultant Ruth Mantle has been leading on ‘person-centred visiting’ in hospitals, and explained: ‘Over the past few months we have only been able to accept essential visiting for the majority of our patients so we are looking forward to welcoming visitors back to our hospitals.
‘The support and comfort that visitors bring to our patients cannot be overestimated. It is a key part of their recovery and has a positive effect on their overall quality of care. Covid, however, has not gone away and visiting will have to be managed carefully to ensure the safety of our patients, our staff and members of the public.’
All patients in hospital will be able to have support from at least one person during their stay, and that person can be changed if required.
Visits will need to be arranged through appointments with the ward to make sure that physical distancing is maintained in all areas. Visitors will be asked to wear a face covering or mask on arrival at the hospital and to wash their hands on arrival, as they leave and on returning home.
Anyone who is feeling unwell, has any of the three main symptoms of Covid or is self-isolating is asked not to come into the hospital to visit a loved one.
While not mandatory, voluntary lateral flow testing can be an important addition to protecting patients, staff and visitors alongside all other precautions. Information on how to order tests can be found on the Scottish Government website.
Even after a test visitors will be required to wear a face covering, maintain distance and adhere to hand hygiene requirements.