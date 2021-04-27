Frontline thank you payments will be made this week
One-off payment for Argyll and Bute’s lifesavers and care-givers on the front line throughout the pandemic will be made this week.
Last November First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced a single payment of £500 would be made as soon as was practicable to all NHS and social care workers employed since March 17 2020 – including staff who have had to shield, or who have since retired.
Argyll and Bute Council confirmed last week that 800 payments would be made this week to those eligible in this area.
‘Payments to more than 800 eligible health and care frontline staff will be made next week in line with Scottish Government guidance. Any outstanding payments will be made in May if required,’ a spokesperson for Argyll and Bute Council said.
The Scotland-wide investment of around £180 million will see more than 300,000 staff gain some benefit from this bonus, including nurses, porters, doctors, primary care staff, homecare workers, care home staff, hospice staff and residential child care staff.
The bonus scheme is being funded from the Scottish Government’s Covid-19 support package.
The First Minister said at the time of the announcement: ‘Of course, a payment like this can never come close to expressing our full admiration for those who have cared for us so heroically. But to our health and care workers, it is a demonstration of what we collectively owe you – and a heartfelt thank you for the sacrifices you have made.’