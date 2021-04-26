MAYDS supports young people through pandemic
Want to read more?
At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income.
In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall, However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free.
To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic. The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thanks you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
During the coronavirus pandemic, Mid Argyll Youth Development Services (MAYDS) has continued to support young people across the region.
The charity’s manager, Fiona Kalache MBE, outlined some of what has been happening:
‘MAYDS is delivering the WorkingRite programme across Mid Argyll, Kintyre and the Isles. WorkingRite is a youth employment charity that individually matches a young person to a small business in their local community, where they learn valuable skills on-the-job, where it counts. Our trainees are with their work placement provider for up to six months during which they are guided by a mentor in the business, supported by our project co-ordinator. If eligible, they also receive a weekly training allowance and we cover their travel expenses.
‘Our programme bridges the gap between school and work. It gives young people essential work experience, provides good role models, builds their confidence and offers them a quality vocational alternative to academic learning.
‘If any local business is interested in taking on a trainee on, contact MAYDS on 01546 603231.’
‘Our outreach Street MAYDS team continues to be out and about across Mid Argyll delivering youth work. Along with support, information and making sure young people are safe, we are also working hard to encourage them in getting involved in outdoor community work. So far they have been helping at Blarbuie Woodland and litter picks as well as cleaning up and the old Lochgilphead primary school.
‘We continue to run counselling services, young carers support and additional support needs groups throughout this difficult time.
‘Huge thanks to all the funders which have helped support these services during and beyond the Covid-19 pandemic.
‘At the end of April, following guidelines, we will slowly start to open our programmes such as youth drop-ins and JAM. Up-to-date information on this can be found on our website or Facebook page.
‘We are keen to bring on board new volunteers so if anyone is interested, please get in touch.’