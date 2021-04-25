Self-help bike workshop opens in Tayvallich
A new self-help bike workshop station has been installed at Tayvallich Café and General Store.
All cyclists are welcome to use it free of charge to carry out minor repairs and adjustments.
The station has most of the tools needed to carry out these repairs and adjustments, including tyre levers, Allen keys and spanners.
The station also has a built-in air pump with various connections for different types of inner tube. Work will also be able to be carried out on wheelchairs and certain prams.
The workshop station was donated to the Tayvallich community by the Act Now project, funded by the Climate Challenge Fund.
Tayvallich is one of only two communities to take part in a pilot project encouraging people to draw up a community-led climate action plan – Sustainable Tayvallich – made possible by funding from the Scottish Government.
Act Now project officer Jamie Joyce said: ‘Act Now is delighted to help the Sustainable Tayvallich project offer more opportunities for sustainable transport with the installation of the repair station.
‘Act Now supports all Mid Argyll communities in reducing their carbon footprint, especially by promoting cycling and walking.’