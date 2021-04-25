Police report – April 23, 2021
Drugs found
About 1pm on Thursday April 15 in Duncuan View, Ardrishaig, a man aged 33 was searched by police and allegedly found in possession of a small amount of cannabis. The man was charged and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.
Careless driving, failing to stop
Police are investigating after a white lorry failed to stop and continued north towards Oban after its mirror struck the mirror on a fire appliance at about 8.30pm on Friday April 16, on the A816 near West Baravullin, Barbreck. Police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Tayvallich vandalism
Between midday on Wednesday April 7 and 2pm on Thursday April 8, a house near the church at Tayvallich was entered. No items were stolen but a tap was damaged causing a slight water leak and the BT hub was disconnected. Police are investigating and appeal for any witness or anyone with information to contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Charged
After a van was found crashed into a ditch on the A816 near Kilmore at about 7.40am on Tuesday April 13, a 34-year-old man was later arrested for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol. He was charged with the offence and a report submitted to the procurator fiscal.
Speeding allegation
At around 6.10pm on Wednesday April 14 on the A846, near Antrim View, Port Ellen, a motorist was stopped for allegedly exceeding the speed limit. The driver, a man aged 55, was also allegedly not wearing his seat belt and the vehicle allegedly had no MOT in force. The driver was charged and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.
Not wearing seat belt
Police stopped a van at about 5.55pm on Wednesday April 14 on Main Street, Bowmore, as the driver, a 36-year-old man, was allegedly driving while not wearing his seat belt. He was charged and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.
Vehicle seizure
About 6.50pm on Wednesday April 14 on Main Street, Bowmore, a car was stopped by police for a routine check, which revealed that there was allegedly no insurance in force for the vehicle. The driver, a man aged 56, was charged with the offence and the vehicle seized. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.
Vandalism to school
Between Friday April 2 and Monday April 19, bricks were damaged and removed from a wall at the rear of the Islay High School gym. Police are investigating and appeal for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.