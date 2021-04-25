Better access to council meetings
Want to read more?
At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income.
In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall, However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free.
To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic. The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thanks you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
Members of the public will be able to watch key council committee meetings online later this year.
Argyll and Bute Council will continue holding committee meetings virtually, as part of Covid safety measures, but it recently agreed to use digital software which allows streaming and recording of meetings as they take place.
Tests will now be carried out to address issues such as dialling in to a meeting via telephone, rather than online, access via different types of device and electronic voting.
A report outlining progress will go to the June meeting of the council.
The council will meanwhile make arrangements, using existing software, for audio recordings of key committee meetings to be available on its website.
This is expected to happen by the end of May for full policy and resources; community services; environment, development and infrastructure; planning, protective services and licensing; and the audit and scrutiny committees as well as meetings of the full council.