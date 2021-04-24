Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – April 23, 2021
MacLeod achievements
Congratulations to everyone at MacLeods on their awards. As a major employer in the area, it is great to see the company being successful.
It was lovely to see recognition of Kenny’s contribution to the industry over the past five decades – well deserved.
One would imagine Murdo would have greatly enjoyed the company’s achievements, to which he contributed in no small part.
Rest needs urgency
The situation at the Rest has repeatedly been described as an emergency, yet there seems to be little sense of urgency within either Transport Scotland or the Holyrood corridors of power.
The landslide problem has become so serious it is well beyond the scope of the mitigation option selected from the 2012 Jacobs report which also, coincidentally, was the cheapest option – which turned out not to be so cheap.
It is no slight on the personnel who have slogged away for years on mitigation and local detours, but we support the business campaign group in urging Transport Scotland to treat this with the urgency the people of Argyll and the Isles deserve.
Would we be waiting so long for a solution in the central belt?