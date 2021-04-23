Water church effort for Virtual Kiltwalk
The Church of Kilmartin, Glassary and Ford is planning a charity water walk on April 25 as part of the 2021 Virtual Kiltwalk.
Working as a relay, members of the congregation will be walking, Covid-compliant, carrying two buckets of water the 10km (more than six miles) from Barnluasgan to Kilmartin church, setting off at 1.30pm.
Church treasurer Caroline Waterhouse explained: ‘We are raising money for Christian Aid, who this year are supporting communities affected by climate change by providing low cost, small scale, practical solutions to local drought and poor harvests.
We were inspired after reading about Rose, a grandmother in Kenya who walks three hours to collect water for her grandchildren. This is a new phenomenon, the change has happened in her lifetime. When she was young the local rivers ran and the harvest was good.
‘We hope to raise money to achieve the support needed and to raise the awareness of climate change. The Hunter Foundation will very generously increase any sponsorship by 50 per cent.
‘If you see any of our walkers on the day, don’t be shy, all money will be gratefully received for such a worthwhile and topical cause.’