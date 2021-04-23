Relaxation of Covid rules – a business perspective

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

In the latest phase in easing Scotland’s coronavirus lockdown rules, the country will move from level four to level three restrictions from April 26.

From Monday, hospitality venues such as cafés, pubs and restaurants can reopen, along with tourist accommodation.

Non-essential retail outlets and close-contact services such as beauty salons can also reopen, in addition to indoor attractions and public buildings such as galleries, museums and libraries.

Remaining travel restrictions within Scotland will be lifted and travel within the UK will be permitted for any purpose.

In addition:

adults on the shielding list can return to the workplace, if they cannot work from home, while children who have been shielding can return to school.

non-essential work inside people’s homes – such as painting, decorating or repairing – will be permitted, subject to mitigations.

non-essential informal childcare will resume.

driving lessons and tests can take place, while gyms and swimming pools can reopen for individual exercise.

the attendance limit for funerals and weddings – and related events such as receptions – will increase to 50.

cafés, pubs and restaurants can resume full outdoor service, subject to local licensing, and serve food indoors without alcohol until 8pm.

takeaways to resume normal service, with physical distancing and face masks in premises.

The first minister this week said that Scotland would move to level two on Monday May 17, provided the pandemic situation continued to improve.

Reaction from Mid Argyll businesses

Kris Clark, proprietor of the George Hotel, Inveraray

‘We are delighted to be opening our doors again.

‘It has been a long and challenging winter. The George team have been working hard on online takeaways and 1860 at Home. They will be on hold as we prepare to open.

‘We have been busy sourcing as many local products to use in the kitchen, the bedrooms and around the hotel. Shop Scottish is our message. We also have some great additions to our Garden Bar. New pizza oven, coffee machine, astroturf on the lawn, more tables and a wind barrier.

‘Now give us some sunshine!’

Jilly Wilson of Lochgilphead’s Square Peg gift shops and takeaway

‘After months of little or no income, I’m excited to be opening the gift shop doors again. I’ve had incredible support from local customers who have continued to come to the Sandwich Bar and who have also continued to shop for gifts online.

‘I’m also very grateful for the financial support received from the Strategic Framework Business Fund, and from the local council, that has enabled my business to stay afloat. However, I am now very much looking forward to regaining a sense of control, and once more being the master of my fate.

‘It’s still pretty hard to predict the future. I’m very lucky to already have a good network of loyal customers and friends of my shop. I know a lot of people turned to online shopping at the beginning of the pandemic but I have a genuine sense that – with the restriction of movement – shoppers have also become even more aware of what is available to them locally.

‘My feeling is that small high street business can offer a safer shopping experience than big city stores, and I am hopeful that the greater focus on supporting local shops and businesses is a habit that will not die with the end of restrictions.’

Kathryn Masson, owner, the Tayvallich Inn

‘The further easing of Covid restrictions from April 26 allows the Tayvallich Inn to reopen on April 28. Initially we will be serving food from 12 – 8pm (last booking at 6pm) and we are asking customers to book ahead using our new online booking system.

‘In some ways our reopening feels easier than when we reopened in July after the first lockdown as we had got used to delivering our service under Covid restrictions, but there is still some anxiety after being closed for such a long winter, managing continuing restrictions and the ongoing unknown of whether the sector will continue to be opened up in line with the current roadmap.

‘We have used our time to redecorate our bar area, improve our outdoor areas and update our menus. The team is really looking forward to seeing the place busy once more.’

Paul Foot, landlord at the Horseshoe Inn, Kilmichael Glassary

‘We’ve been closed for so long now, we will take any opening, with any restrictions.

‘That doesn’t mean that we don’t share our frustrations at some of the ludicrous legislation, but we will just have to grin and bear it. That said, we are very optimistic and are taking bookings already.

‘Like many, we have spent our time in lockdown preparing and working hard to get the pub as welcoming and attractive for our customers as we can.

‘We’ve spent a lot of money on all areas making improvements, especially the outside to create a premium al fresco experience, as we certainly need it now.

‘I think that the outdoor experience will remain popular and is a must in order for businesses like ours to thrive.