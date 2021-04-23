Good causes to benefit from new Argyll lottery

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A new community lottery for good causes in Argyll is about to be launched.

Argyll Community Lottery tickets will be on sale to the public from Tuesday April 27.

Supporters will be able to choose a local group they wish to help fund and purchase tickets which could see them scoop a £25,000 jackpot, with a host of smaller prizes also on offer in the weekly draw.

The first draw is set for Saturday May 29, with 60p from every £1 ticket going to local charities, voluntary organisations and community groups – referred to as good causes.

Charity umbrella organisation, Argyll and Bute Third Sector Interface (TSI), is facilitating the lottery alongside lottery management company Gatherwell.

In a time of shrinking budgets and increased community need, Argyll Community Lottery enables people to support the causes they care most about, while helping the causes to connect with their supporters.

Tickets can be purchased online or over the phone using a standard network rate number and tickets have a one in 50 chance of winning a prize.

Prizes will be given to players with tickets that match the first or last two to six numbers from the winning combination and range from free tickets for the first or last two matching numbers, £250 for the first or last four matching numbers, right up to the jackpot of £25,000 for six matching numbers.

Players will be able to set up a monthly payment in advance with the option to do a three, six or 12-month repeating subscription by direct debit or payment card.

Samantha Stubbs, strategic development manager for TSI, said: ‘Over the past few weeks we’ve seen a number of incredible good causes signing up to take part; now it’s time to get our communities involved.

‘We have such a wide variety of good causes that everyone is bound to find something close to their heart to support.

‘For just £1, not only do you get the chance of winning the £25,000 jackpot, but you are also directly supporting causes in our communities – you will be able to see first-hand the impact of your support.’

Winners will receive an email advising them of their win and their prize money will be transferred automatically to their chosen bank account, so there is no need to check numbers, though that is part of the fun.

The Argyll Community Lottery would remind readers that it is important to gamble responsibly.

To buy your tickets or register as a good cause, visit www.argyllcommunitylottery.co.uk or call 03000 160121.