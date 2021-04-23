Front green work due to start in June
Work to transform Lochgilphead’s front green into a community and recreation space will start in June, with the contract awarded to Hawthorn Heights Ltd based in Eglinton, Northern Ireland.
Four bids were received for the retendered contract, worth £1.5 million, to develop a new play park and public square with increased seating and improved cycling and walking facilities. Work will also involve improved drainage and raising the ground surface level.
Councillor Alastair Redman, policy lead for business, regeneration and commercial development, said: ‘Creating outdoor recreation spaces not only brings benefits to our community but also to visitors and local businesses. It’s great to see this long-term community aspiration become a reality.’
Following public consultations, the design proposals received planning permission in November 2019 with a minor amendment to approval, approved in January 2021.
All the elements of the original proposal remain, although the scale of the development has been reduced to deliver the project on budget within the timescale.
Detailed plans of the proposed development can be viewed on the council’s website.
The front green is the latest regeneration project in Lochgilphead designed to create a safe and more attractive environment while supporting local businesses, following recent improvements to Colchester Square and Argyll Street.
Work is expected to start in June and continue throughout the year. The front green is expected to be closed to the public during this period and to reopen early in 2022.