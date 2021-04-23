Double honours for MacLeod Construction
Lochgilphead firm MacLeod Construction Limited was named Building Contractor of the Year: Scotland at the National Federation of Builders Construction Awards of Excellence on Thursday April 15.
At the same glittering virtual ceremony, hosted by ITV journalist Nina Hossain, Kenny MacLeod – joint founder of the business in the 1970s with his brother Murdo – was given a Lifetime Achievement Award for services to construction.
On behalf of the firm, Jane MacLeod, wife of the late Murdo, said: ‘Thank you for this prestigious award. This has been an incredibly difficult year for our country and our businesses.
‘I would like to pay tribute to and thank our wonderful workforce, past and present, all our professional colleagues, business associates and customers.’
Accepting his award, a surprised Kenny said: ‘No-one told me I had been nominated and I would like to thank those who did. I have spent my working life building homes and am proud of the achievements of our companies.
‘I am most proud of the people who have worked with me and the young people we have together trained.
‘Throughout this I have been supported by my wife Grace and my sons and would like to thank everyone for the award.’
PIC:
Kenny MacLeod with his Lifetime Achievement Award for services to construction. no_a17KennyMacLeod01