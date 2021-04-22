Waverley under repair for season
Preparations are being made for the paddle steamer Waverley to return to the water in 2021 following her collision with Brodick Pier in September last year.
The 75-year-old steamer is being moved to dry dock for her annual out-of-the water survey and hull maintenance, which will also allow for the bow to be repaired.
Maintenance work has also been carried out to the deck, paddles, the main engine and steam equipment.
A Waverley Covid-19 relief appeal raised £325,000 in donations to allow dry docking, but a further £25,000 is needed to fully prepare the Waverley for service.
The vessel’s operator, Waverley Excursions, is hopeful that Waverley will be able to return to service in June, though timetable information for the 2021 season can only be released when the operator is more certain what can be offered.
Capacity on board is likely to remain reduced this season, in line with Covid distancing restrictions.