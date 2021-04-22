Tarbert Golf Club holds April medals
Tarbert Golf Club’s April medal took place at Glenralloch last Saturday in fine overhead conditions, though later starters had to contend with a strong wind.
James Smyth took an early lead with a nett 63, a score that wouldn’t be beaten all day. Peter Bates took second on 64, including a fantastic level par front nine. Third place went to Tarbert’s youngest member Connor McCrae on 66 by virtue of the better inward half.
Best scratch scores on the day were from Iain Macalister on 72 and Bruce MacNab and Peter McLean junior on 74. Magic twos: Iain Johnstone and Peter Bates.
Competition numbers have been encouraging, though it would be great to see a few more entering given the quality of the course.
The second round of the Fyne Tankard takes place on Saturday April 24, with Chris Smyth leading after round one.
Lady members gathered for the April medal on Sunday April 18. Angela Vernel continued her recent good form to take first place with a nett 66, followed by Sheena Ferguson on 66 (bih) and Seona Martin in third place, also on 66.