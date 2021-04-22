Residents make noise over quarry extension

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A proposal to extend a sand and gravel quarry at Kilmartin went before planners this week.

The application, by MacLeod Construction Limited, to expand the north eastern side of its existing quarry attracted 201 comments in support and 54 against, with 26 others.

Dunadd Community Council raised concerns that noise was ‘often excessive’. Other villagers have complained, among other things, about current noise levels from the quarry already being too high and being heard inside homes.

According to some residents, retired villagers can no longer enjoy sitting outside their homes because of the ‘sound of crushing machines’.

And there was upset recently when the quarry upped its noise limit to 45 decibels.

‘That is the limit for quarries in rural areas but this is not a rural area, this is a village. The quarry is just 200 metres away,’ said Simon Hunt, who runs luxury accommodation at Kilmartin Castle with his partner Stef Burgeon. The couple have claimed that noise from the quarry could damage their business.

Council officers, however, reported that noise mitigation measures had been introduced at the quarry and that the most recent assessment demonstrated that it was having the desired effect with the works ‘practically inaudible’ at the survey locations. Environmental health was also content with those findings.

A council spokesperson said: ‘There are separate ongoing investigations by the council’s environmental health service under the Environmental Protection Act 1990 which are still to be concluded. The determination of the planning application and Environmental Health investigation are not interdependent. In the event of noise levels being determined to be a statutory nuisance, the council can initiate formal action under this Act.’

At a meeting of the council’s Planning, Protective Services and Licensing Committee on April 21, officers recommended approval of the application, subject to 27 conditions, but also proposed a discretionary hearing so any objectors and supporters can speak.

Ms Burgeon said: ‘If they put up proper sound baffling that actually works then everyone would be happy. They could continue quarrying and the villagers could get on with enjoying their lives in peace.’

Jane MacLeod of MacLeod Construction Limited said as part of the planning process sound tests had been carried out by a leading environmental consultancy firm approved by the council.

Baffles and other noise reduction steps taken by the company have reduced noise levels significantly, although previous noise levels were ‘very close to and often within permitted levels,’ she said, adding the consultant’s report sent to the council indicated that noise levels are now ‘below background noise’ such as passing vehicles and birdsong, and are well within permitted levels.

There are no rock breakers in the quarry and ‘we do not crush rock in the quarry,’ she added.