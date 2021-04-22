Lochgilphead competitions galore
Want to read more?
At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income.
In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall, However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free.
To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic. The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thanks you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
Saturday April 17 saw Lochgilphead Golf Club gents compete for the Booker Trophy.
The course was in great condition but the speed of the greens made it tricky for some.
Sandy Crawford had the measure of them though, winning with a nett 65, beating Alex MacAulay by three strokes.
The ladies played their first strokeplay competition as they took to the course for the April Medal. This format suited Donna McKellar who returned a nett score of 69, beating Kirsty Flanagan by two strokes.
Ladies and gents played round one of their respective charity cups on Sunday April 18.
Simon Taylor won the gents with a nett 65, beating Neil McDonald on a count back. Kathleen Young won the ladies with 20 points, beating Margaret MacKinnon by three strokes.
The clubhouse remains closed, with no immediate plans to re-open, resulting in competitions with a subsequent social event being postponed. Hopefully it won’t be too long until these can be re-scheduled.