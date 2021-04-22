Announcements – April 23, 2021

DEATHS

BALLANTINE – Peacefully on April 16, 2021, at his home, 10 Upper Glenfyne Park, Ardrishaig, with his family by his side, James (Jim) Ballantine, in his 90th year. (Retired Scottish & Newcastle Breweries). Beloved husband of Kay; much loved father of Eleanor, Katharine and Norman. A much respected father-in-law of Gordon, John and Clare. Adored Seanair of Alasdair, Peter, Jamie, Toby, Joseph, Michael, Kevin, Jocelyn and Dominic and great granddaughters Aoife and Eilis. A dear brother-in-law, uncle and great uncle to the extended family. A private funeral service was held on Thursday, April 22. Sadly missed.

CLARK – Peacefully at home, after an illness borne with courage and dignity, and with his family by his side, on April 18, 2021, Sandy Clark, aged 70 years, of 57 Highbank Park, Lochgilphead. Beloved and loving husband of Helen Keith. Adored Dad of Joanne, Senga, Shelley and Helen, much respected father-in-law. Cherished Grandpa of nine. Only son of the late Jack and Mary Clark (Oban). A dear neighbour, good friend and former work colleague to many. A private family service will be held at Kilevin Cemetery, Crarae on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. For those wishing to pay their respects, the funeral cortege will leave from 57 Highbank Park, at 11.15am, turning right to Bishopton Road, down Argyll Street, passing Lingerton at approx. 11.30am. Please respect social distancing guidelines. Donations can be made in memory of Sandy, direct to Cancer Research and Macmillan Nurses Mid Argyll, or via Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors.

REID – Suddenly at home, 3 Burnside Cottages, Stewarton, on April 18, 2021, James Reid (Hamish) in his 79th year, dearly beloved son of the late James and Barbara Reid and a good friend to all who knew him.

SIMPSON – Peacefully on April 14, 2021, Helen Simpson, aged 81 years, of 1 Argyll Court, and formerly 46 Brodie Crescent, Lochgilphead. Beloved wife of James (Jimmy) Simpson; dearly loved sister of Jim, Thomas, Frances and the late Mamie. A much admired sister in law and aunt to all the family. A good neighbour and very dear friend to all in the local community, and a loyal and faithful member of St. Margaret’s Church, Lochgilphead A private funeral service was held on Tuesday April 20, 2021 at St. Margaret’s Lochgilphead followed by interment at Achnabreac Cemetery. R.I.P.

WARDROP – Peacefully at the home of her daughter in Motherwell, on April 20, 2021, Ellen McCormick nee Mitchell, in her 97th year, much loved wife of the late Robert, loving mother of Jean, Ian, Rosemary, Rhona and Kerry, a loving mother-in-law and an adored granny and great granny. Funeral service private in line with current government guidelines. Ellen’s funeral will take place on Saturday, April 24. The cortege will leave the Lorne and Lowland Parish Church at 11.00 am after a short prayer, we will travel up Longrow along Aqualibrium Avenue and past the Cross on our way to Kilkerran Cemetery. Anyone wishing to pay their last respects to Ellen may do so along our route. Please remember to observe social distancing.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

ALDRED – Peter, Natasha and Phyllis would like to extend their thanks for the many kind expressions of sympathy received following the recent sad passing of Georgie. Our thanks to everyone who took the time to turn out and pay their respects as the funeral cortege made its way to Achnabreac Cemetery. We would also like to thank Rev. Hilda Smith for a comforting service; Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors for their care and attention and to Morna for the beautiful floral tributes. Georgie will be missed greatly by her family and friends.

ROBERTSON – The family of the late Isobel Robertson would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for their kind thoughts and expressions of sympathy. Thanks to all who turned out to line the streets to show respects. Thank you to the staff of Campbeltown Hospital for their care and attention. Thanks also go to the Rev Crossan for his support and moving sermon at the graveside, to Kenny Blair and staff funeral directors and to Archie McAllister for his fine fiddle playing.

IN MEMORIAMS

GILCHRIST – Treasured memories of Agnes Jane, who passed away April 25, 2017.

A much loved mother and mother-in-law.

Always in our thoughts and forever in our hearts.

– George and Bettina.

MACIVER – In loving memory of Archie MacIver, a loving husband, father and grandfather who passed away April 27, 2020.

Always in our thoughts.

– Sheena and family.

ROBERTSON – In loving memory of my dad, Malcolm Roberston, died April 21, 1994.

Always in my thoughts.

– Your daughter Kelly-Anne.

THOMSON – Ian sadly and suddenly taken on April 25, 2020, a loving dad and grandad.

Always in our thoughts.

Always in our hearts.

– Irene, Jim and Matthew.

WILLIAMSON – In memory of a much loved mum, grandmother and great-grandmother, Christina Alice (Allie), who died April 27, 2010.

Missed every day.

– Sylvia, Simon, Malcolm, Ross, Aimée and Lynne.