New door-to-door vaccine bus
Bus company West Coast Motors has joined forces with two other organisations to offer safe, door-to-door travel for people in rural areas who need to attend Covid-19 vaccination appointments.
The family-run firm has partnered with The Routing Company, a routing and management platform, and the Highlands and Islands Transport Partnership (HITRANS) to launch an on-demand, app-enabled transport service to make it easier for members of the public across Argyll and Bute to attend vaccination appointments.
The service, operated by West Coast Motors and powered by The Routing Company, is available from Monday to Friday, from 8.30am to 5.30pm.
Transport is summoned using The Routing Company’s ‘Pingo app’, available via the App Store on iOS devices or on Google Play on Android devices.
Alternatively, people can call the Pingo help desk on 0141 370 9262, with journeys costing £2 but free for card concession holders.
The service came about as a result of the Scottish Government’s CivTech 5.0 Programme.
Colin Craig, managing director of West Coast Motors, said: ‘By using this technology, we can improve the use of existing vehicle fleets, which will help to reduce costs, widen coverage, and better understand interactions between different transport services.
‘In addition, the trial could be expanded to accommodate winter flu vaccination appointments to ensure safe and efficient transport to the public to these vital services.’
Ranald Robertson, HITRANS partnership director, added: ‘We are delighted to launch this service with West Coast Motors to provide safe travel for members of the public to reach vaccination appointments alongside trips currently not served by public services.’