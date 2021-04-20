Happy Monday: Scotland’s grand reopening

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Nicola Sturgeon has today confirmed a major reopening of Scotland from Monday next week after more than four months of lockdown.

Parts of the country that are currently in level four, including all of mainland Scotland, will move down to level three from April 26.

It means the reopening of tourist accommodation, pubs, cafes, restaurants, and non-essential shops, along with indoor attractions such as galleries, museums and libraries, she said.

Also from Monday, gyms and swimming pools can reopen for individual exercise but not group sessions.

From the start of next week, all travel throughout Scotland and from Scotland to England and Wales will resume.

Restrictions on travel to and from Northern Ireland, the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man will also be lifted, she said.

The hope is that from May 17, all of Scotland would move to level two. That would mean people will be able to meet in ‘small numbers’ in each others’ homes for the ‘first time in a long time’.

On that date, there will also be further opening of hospitality, while outdoor contact sports for adults will resume on that date, she added.

‘Then, if circumstances permit, I can confirm that it would be the intention to move to level one on Monday, June 7, before then, I hope, moving to level zero in late June,’ she said in a statement today.

The ‘deeper part of summer’ will resemble something much more closer to normality over the course of July, she added.

‘We are hopeful, very hopeful, of seeing sustained progress in the weeks and months ahead,’ she said.

However, she warned there if there are ‘flare ups’ of Covid, the government may need from ‘time to time’ to enforce local travel restrictions either within Scotland, or to parts of the rest of the United Kingdom.

MONDAY APRIL 26

People on the shielding list can return to the workplace.

People who can work from home should continue to do so.

Those needing to return to work can speak to employers about how the workplace can be made safe.

Children shielding can return to school.

All shops still closed can reopen including ‘close contact’ businesses such as beauty parlours.

Takeaways can be collected from indoors instead of a hatch or a window

Hospitality venues to reopen including cafes, pubs and restaurants.

Tourist accommodation can reopen but the rules on indoor meeting still remain which means two households cannot stay in the same accommodation.

Alcohol can be served outdoors from Monday and people can meet in groups of up to six from up to six different households.

From Monday, cafes, pubs and restaurants will be able to open indoors until 8pm, but will not be able to serve alcohol inside.

Up to six people can meet indoors in such venues but only from a maximum of two households.

Venues will be required to take customer contact details for ALL customers now, not just the lead member – an additional precaution.

Attendance limit at weddings, receptions, wakes and funerals can increase from 20 to 50.

Non-essential informal childcare can restart as can non-essential work inside people’s homes including cleaning, repair work and painting and decorating.

Driving lessons and tests can resume.