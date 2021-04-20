Film focus on farming mental health
A new film looking at mental health in the farming community – ‘Unearthing Farming Lives’ – is to be released in late May/early June.
The production, by Pink Sphynx Media, is the brainchild of several organisations in the north east of Scotland: NFU Scotland, Robert Gordon’s University, Samaritans and Aberdeenshire Council.
The film will highlight the hidden mental health issues which exist within the farming and wider agricultural industry to a wide range of audiences. The target audience includes fellow farmers and their staff as well as the wider agricultural supply sector including vets, bankers, lawyers, accountants, auctioneers and those supplying agricultural machinery, animal feed, fertiliser, seed and grain.
It is also aimed at universities, colleges, secondary and primary schools and politicians.
Samaritans Aberdeen Director Elaine Mottram said: ‘We are very pleased to be involved in this collaborative venture to raise awareness of the importance of emotional health and wellbeing in the farming community. Samaritans are here 24/7 on freephone 116123 for anyone feeling distressed. We urge those who might need us not to wait until they are in a crisis but to call so that we can support them and hopefully help prevent a crisis.’
Search youtu.be/wJwsoBxWXNg to view the film trailer.
PIC:
The new film will look at mental health in the farming community. no_a16_FarmingLives01