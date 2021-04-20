Community learning transfers to Argyll and Bute trust
Plans to transfer Argyll and Bute Council’s Community Learning and Development service over to liveArgyll have been formally approved.
The arrangement comes as part of a leisure theme review under the council’s budget planning process for 2021-22.
Argyll and Bute Council’s policy lead for education, Councillor Yvonne McNeilly, said: ‘As part of the leisure theme review, the council and liveArgyll mutually agreed that it would be beneficial to transfer Community Learning and Development over to liveArgyll.
‘There are clear similarities between the services that liveArgyll offers and those which are delivered by Community Learning and Development, so it is in the best interests of everyone for them to be delivered under the one umbrella. By doing so, this will enhance service delivery and ensure long term sustainability for our communities.’
Kevin Anderson, general manager for liveArgyll, said: ‘A working group has already been established and plans are at an advanced stage. We have been working hard to ensure that all necessary preparations are put in place for services to be smoothly transferred over by June 20 this year. This is an exciting time for the liveArgyll team and we look forward to welcoming the Community Learning and Development team on board,’
The council will still have overall responsibility for Community Learning and Development but liveArgyll will produce and implement the Community Learning and Development Plan on its behalf.
Argyll and Bute Council approved the implementation of a Leisure and Libraries Charitable Trust in November 2016 and, 11 months later, liveArgyll was officially launched to deliver services including libraries, leisure facilities, Active Schools, archives, halls, sports development, museum, community centres and community lets.