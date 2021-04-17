Police report – April 16, 2021
Woman assaulted
A 45-year-old man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman at 4.45pm on Thursday April 8 in School Road, Tarbert. He was charged with the offence and a report was submitted to the procurator fiscal.
Speeding and no licence
Around 8am on Saturday April 10 on the A83 at Lochgilphead, a lorry driver was stopped near Kilmory Industrial Estate for allegedly speeding. The driver, a man aged 47, was also allegedly found to be driving the vehicle without having the correct category on his driving licence. He was charged and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.
Vandalism to car
The front windscreen of a black BMW was damaged sometime between 11pm on Friday April 9 and 1.15am on Saturday April 10 on Union Street, Lochgilphead. Police are investigating the incident and are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
Theft of Islay lobsters
Between 4pm on Friday April 2 and 4pm on Saturday April 3, four live lobsters were stolen from a lobster pot hanging from the side of the quay at Port Askaig. Police are investigating and are appealing for witness or anyone with information to contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
Assault charge
About 3.25am on Wednesday April 7, at Glenegedale on Islay, a 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly assaulting another man. He was charged with the offence, held for court and a report was submitted to the procurator fiscal.
Distillery vandalised
Police are investigating on Islay after eight windows were smashed in an outhouse at Laphraoig Distillery sometime between 3pm on Friday April 2 and 3pm on Friday April 9. Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.