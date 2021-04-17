News from the districts – April 16, 2021

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic. The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thanks you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time

In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall, However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free .

At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income.

Loch Lomond

More bins are needed beside the A82 on Loch Lomond-side to tackle the scourge of littering, a charity has claimed.

Conservation and heritage charity Friends of Loch Lomond and The Trossachs has contacted Argyll and Bute Council chiefs for help with installing 20 more litter bins between Arden and Tarbet.

The charity’s vice-chairman, John Urquhart, said he awaited a response from council chief executive Pippa Milne regarding the matter, adding: ‘As it will have no impact on the main carriageway in terms of sight lines or safety, BEAR Scotland has raised no objections to the idea.

‘We are sure therefore that Argyll and Bute councillors will welcome this effort at breaking the deadlock which has for too long prevented anyone dealing adequately with the A82 litter problem, which is increasingly so damaging to the reputation of what is arguably one of Scotland’s finest and most popular scenic areas.’

A spokesperson for the council said: ‘At this crucial time we recognise the need to support our tourism sector, local economy and communities by investing in the right facilities for visitors, in the right places.

‘Groups such as Friends of Loch Lomond and the Trossachs have commitment, initiative and the ability to tap into additional funding sources to develop their ideas. By working together we can ensure the best possible outcome for Argyll and Bute.’

Dunoon

Plans have been revealed for a former travellers’ site outside Dunoon to be converted into yards for industrial storage and distribution.

The former Torlochan site on High Road in Sandbank has been made the subject of Michelle Cameron’s application to Argyll and Bute Council planning chiefs.

The planned site is to help small, local and newly-started businesses gain more of a spotlight, with eight separate yards in the pipeline.

An operation statement on the potential project said: ‘Our desire is to repurpose the former travellers’ site into a small storage/light industrial site to help small, local and new start businesses which have outgrown their spare rooms and garages and wish to make the move out of the shadows and into the mainstream local economy.

‘We wish to create an incubator site that allows small and micro businesses to get a footing in the local economy with an eye to expand into the adjoining industrial estate as they grow.

‘Having operated as commercial landlords in the area for over 20 years we feel well placed to offer this site as a great business start-up space knowing that small, easily leased space is hard to come by in Dunoon.’

A decision from the council is expected by late May, with comments now able to be submitted by members of the public.

Craignish

Craignish Community Council’s Covid co-ordination group has asked visitors to be patient before coming to its beautiful surroundings.

In a social media post just before Easter, it said: ‘Craignish, Craobh and Ardfern are well known for their warm welcome to visitors, but our message today – to our extended community on Facebook and elsewhere – is that now is not yet the time to visit.

‘In a nutshell, if you love this place, please stay at home in order to protect it.

‘We are still in lockdown – ‘stay local’ as far as visitors are concerned. Travel outside your local area in Scotland is not permitted until April 26.

‘When lockdown does ease, please respect our community and think – is it safe? Is it fair?’