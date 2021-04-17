Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – April 16, 2021
Want to read more?
At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income.
In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall, However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free.
To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic. The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thanks you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
A long haul
Perhaps Transport Scotland is allowing for the worst case scenario when it advertises its £25 million consultant’s contract over 120 months.
Work to improve the A83 through Glen Croe will not only involve the selection, design and build of one of the five permanent options on the table, but also the tandem construction of a temporary local detour in place of the existing old military road.
But with pressure to have the permanent solution finished by the end of the next Scottish parliamentary term, likely to be in 2026, and some wanting completion long before that – the decade-long contract does ring alarm bells for those seeking a rapid end to the landslide problem.
Goes a long way
It is refreshing to hear about generosity and kindness of the kind shown by bus driver Ian MacGillvray and the Team Tarbert ladies, Fiona and Laura.
Team Tarbert, and many other groups and individuals in the pandemic, have shown that simple consideration for others and kindness goes a long way in keeping communities together and connected.
So well done Ian and more power to the elbow of the hardy volunteers of Team Tarbert.