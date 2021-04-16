Tarbert lockdown heroes win award
Laura MacKay and Fiona McTaggart were ‘surprised and delighted’ to be recognised with a Community Hero award for their efforts during lockdown.
The duo set up Facebook-based Team Tarbert early in the first coronavirus lockdown and with a dedicated team of volunteers ensured that older and vulnerable people were supported and looked after.
They were nominated for the UK-wide award – organised by UK Community Day – by Councillor Anne Horn who said: ‘Their continuous support allowed older and vulnerable people in the community to stay at home while assured that all they needed would be delivered to the door with a big smile, a cheery wave and a word of encouragement.
‘Every volunteer from Team Tarbert brought support and help to everyone in the village and surrounding area and without this amazing group the restrictions would have been so much harder in the village.
‘Tarbert residents are very grateful for all the volunteering that took place in the village over the last year.’
Fiona said: ‘I am so proud to be part of Team Tarbert. When I found out we had received this award I was absolutely delighted, not just for me but as recognition for everyone that worked so hard in our community. Team Tarbert is made up of so many community heroes.
‘We are still here and if you or anyone you know needs support for shopping, errands, doorstep chats or phone calls to support lonely/isolated people, sudden hardship or even if you need clothes, toys, furniture for yourself or little ones, we are here to help.
‘I was very surprised but delighted to receive the award,’ added Laura.
‘I was happy just be of help to anyone in strange, difficult times. We would like to continue Team tarbert long term.’
PICS:
Tarbert’s Community Heroes Laura MacKay (no_a16Heroes01_Laura) and Fiona McTaggart (no_a16Heroes02_Fiona)