Shorter, racing-only Scottish Series planned
The 2021 Scottish Series will be held from May 28 to May 30, dropping the traditional final day of racing on Monday.
Event organiser Clyde Cruising Club announced earlier in the year that the prestigious regatta would move from Tarbert and Loch Fyne to ‘a number of locations throughout the Clyde estuary’.
The move was designed to ensure as few boats as possible would need to move away from their home marina.
On the Scottish Series website, Clyde Cruising Club noted: ‘Hosting the event in Tarbert would simply not be feasible due to the numbers of people we would be bringing to the area at the same time.’
For this year, three fleets will race in three different areas of the Clyde estuary – the north, based on the Clyde east patch; central, based off Kip; and the south, based off Largs.
The revised event will also see all shoreside and social activities cancelled in light of the pandemic to reduce the risk of the event being called off for a second year.
Glenn Porter, chairman of the organising committee, said: ‘We have already made some significant changes that would have been unthinkable a year ago by cancelling all shoreside events and not hosting any food or race office facilities ashore this year. This has allowed us to concentrate on a purely on-the-water racing event which reduces contact possibilities. It is also important we reduce the movement of crew as much as possible.
‘By moving the event to the Clyde, we have taken a massive step towards achieving this goal, however, it is clear we need to take measures a bit further. As such, we will be shortening the event, dropping the last day, Monday.’
In line with the shortened event, charges have been lowered below 2019 prices.
PIC:
Sailors will miss Tarbert’s social scene at this year’s Scottish Series. 06_a22ScottishSeries10