New piping competition to mark 150th anniversary
The Argyllshire Gathering has announced that to celebrate the 150th anniversary of its inauguration a new piping competition will be created.
The Argyllshire Gathering Intermediate Piping Championship will be a Championship event for pipers 22 years and under.
For the first year, with the uncertainty of competitions going ahead, it has been decided to have an invitational competition with a maximum of eight competitors.
The event will be held on Saturday, October 2 in the Chapel at Lochnell Castle with the kind permission of the Earl of Dundonald.
The event will be hosted by his son Lord Archie Cochrane.
The competition will be held in two stages. A Piobaireachd competition (four
tunes own choice) followed by an MSR (four tunes of each own choice).
The champion would have scored the highest aggregate points over the two competitions.
In the event of a tie, the winner would be the piper who scored the highest points in the Piobaireachd.
There will be a trophy for each competition and one for the champion.
Prize money for first place will be £100, with second receiving £75 and third winning £50 for each competition. There will be £200 for the champion.
The Argyllshire Gathering see this new competition as a celebration of the talented young pipers out there and will be another springboard for them into Senior Piobaireachd competitions.