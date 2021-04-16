Candidates to face climate questions
Candidates seeking to represent Argyll and Bute in the Scottish Parliament are to take part in a virtual hustings later this month.
Time for Change Argyll and Bute, an Argyll-wide climate action group, has organised a climate-focused hustings on Tuesday April 20, starting at 7.30pm.
The group’s secretary and a founding member is Tayvallich woman Freya Aitchison, who explained: ‘We have invited candidates from the five main parties who are running for election in Argyll and Bute.
‘The candidates are Jenni Minto for the SNP; Alan Reid for the Liberal Democrats; Donald Cameron for the Conservatives; Lewis Whyte for Labour and Ariane Burgess as our regional Green party candidate.
‘We hope to ask them four main questions which will challenge them on their parties’ plans for climate action and take questions from the audience.
‘Ultimately our aim is to have an ongoing dialogue with the successful candidate as we are looking to build relationships between communities and decision-makers.’
Last week, Time for Change Argyll and Bute organised a hustings for the Dumbarton constituency.
It attracted 90 participants and the group is hoping for another good turnout for the Argyll event.
The free Argyll and Bute hustings can be viewed online at Eventbrite – www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/argyll-bute-constituency-climate-hustings-tickets-148475852271 – along with the four questions the candidates will face.
PIC:
Time for Change Argyll and Bute secretary Freya Aitchison. no_a29FreyaAitchison01