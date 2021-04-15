Support our kiltie fundraising heroes
In recent editions we have featured a number of generous Mid Argyll folk giving up their time to raise money for various national charities through the Virtual Kiltwalk 2021.
But local good causes will also benefit from the efforts of Kiltwalkers during the virtual event, to be held over the weekend of April 23-25.
Every penny they raise will be topped up by 50 per cent thanks to the generosity of Sir Tom Hunter and The Hunter Foundation.
To the people highlighted below and every other local Kiltwalker, we wish you all the best. Email the Advertiser on editor@argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk and let us know how you get on.
Mid Argyll Transport Volunteers
Lyn McVicar and fellow volunteer driver Sheila Groat will be raising money for Mid Argyll Transport Volunteers (MATV).
No strangers to raising cash for good causes – Sheila has done two Moon Walks, while Lyn has run 10ks and the Loch Ness Marathon – the pair have been training over past few months for their challenge, which will involve walking from Ardrishaig to Crinan and back again.
Lyn said: ‘We would like people in Mid Argyll to continue using MATV, and Sheila and I have our own individual Just Giving fund pages – Virtual Kiltwalk – for donations.
MS Centre Mid Argyll
Claire Cameron and friends are taking on the Kiltwalk challenge to raise funds for MS Centre Mid Argyll, a charity very close to her heart.
Claire, Long Term Conditions Outreach and Community Awareness worker at the centre, said: ‘I will be walking 26 miles on April 24.
‘Any donation you can spare will mean the world to me and my chosen charity. Thank you!’
Mid Argyll Youth Development Services
Mid Argyll Youth Development Services will benefit from the pedal power of Zandra Hunt during the Virtual Kiltwalk.
Zandra plans to cycle 50 miles over the weekend to boost the charity’s work supporting children and young people.
She said: ‘MAYDS was (and still is) a fantastic support for my two children when I was really unwell with my mental health and spending a lot of time in and out of hospital. MAYDS recognised my two as young carers and offered them and our family kindness and support.
‘The money I raise will be going straight into support and counselling service for the children and young people of Mid Argyll and surrounding areas.’