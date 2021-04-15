Slight easing of Covid travel restrictions
Travel restrictions across Scotland will be lifted from Friday April 16 on condition that friends and family are meeting up.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced on Tuesday that it was to give people more opportunity to get together outdoors to boost mental health.
But travel restrictions across Scotland for ‘leisure, shopping, visiting hospitality premises or staying in tourism businesses’ remain in place until April 26.
Restrictions on travel to England and Wales will also be lifted on that date allowing travel ‘anywhere across Britain’, she added.
She said: ‘From Friday April 16 we will all be able to travel anywhere within Scotland for the purposes of outdoor socialising, recreation or informal exercise and we are also able to relax the rules for meeting people outdoors, again from Friday this week.’
That means six adults from up to six households will now be able to meet up outdoors in Scotland. The rule had been four adults from two households.
The First Minister added that meetings must be outdoors ‘probably’ until mid-May.
PIC:
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. no_a16NicolaSturgeon01