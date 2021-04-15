Rescue after car lands in Loch Gilp
Emergency services responded after a car landed in Loch Gilp on Thursday April 8.
Police received reports shortly after 11.30am that the car had left the A83 just north of the West Coast Tool and Plant Hire site between Ardrishaig and Lochgilphead.
The vehicle had overturned but landed on its wheels in the sea, with the water about 2-3 feet deep at that point. Just one vehicle was involved in the incident.
Lochgilphead Sergeant Iain MacNicol confirmed that when police officers arrived on the scene they helped a man and woman out of the vehicle and to the shore.
Scottish Ambulance Service, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and HM Coastguard personnel also attended.
The two occupants of the car were taken to Mid Argyll Hospital and later flown to hospital in Glasgow, though their injuries are not thought to be life threatening.
The A83 was initially closed locally to allow emergency vehicles to access the scene, with a single lane re-opening about 12.50pm. The road fully opened at 1.40pm, with a later half-hour single lane closure to recover the vehicle.