Bowlers are back
Want to read more?
At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income.
In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall, However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free.
To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic. The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thanks you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
Bowling clubs are opening up in time for spring, with Covid precautions in place.
Lochgilphead Bowling Club opened last week and held its first Wappenshaw on Tuesday April 13.
A fixture list and competition entry sheet will be emailed to members.
The club hopes to play the club championships and other competitions in their normal formats, but the Burnside Triples and the Harvey Pairs will be played as accumulative league games over a few weeks in the season.
The green at Tarbert Bowling Club opened for the season on the afternoon of Saturday April 10. The club is reminding anyone looking to renew their membership to contact Catriona or get in touch via the club’s Facebook page.
And, last but certainly not least, Ardrishaig Bowling Club is to re-open for the 2021 season on Saturday April 17 at 11am. All new bowlers are welcome, so come along and give it a try.
Normally proceedings at Ardrishaig would get under way at 2pm, but an earlier start has been arranged as a result of Prince Philip’s funeral at 3pm.
PIC:
Green openings in 2021 are virtual affairs thanks to Covid, unlike this scene from Lochgilphead’s ceremonial opening of the green in 2017. 06_a15bowlsgilp04