Announcements – April 16, 2021

ENGAGEMENT

SMITH – HARDMAN –

Terry and Lynda Smith of Southend and John and Pauline Hardman are pleased to announce the engagement of Michael Smith and Heather Hardman on March 20, 2021.

PEARL WEDDING

MCNAB – MITCHELL –

Malkie to Catriona on April 19, 1991 at Ardrishaig Parish Church by Rev. Edward Andrews.

DEATHS

ALAMBY – Peacefully at St James’s Hospital, Leeds, on April 12, 2021 in her 73rd year, Elizabeth McCallum nee Graham (Bessie), dearly loved mother of Graham and Craig, mother-in-law of Caroline and Natasha and loving sister of Mairi and the late David.

ALDRED – Suddenly, but peacefully, at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on April 3, 2021, Georgina (Georgie) Aldred, née McKerlie in her 73rd year, of Fallas Place, Fauldhouse, Edinburgh and formerly of Lochgilphead. Loving wife to Brain, beloved Mum of the late Samantha, a proud and adored Granny of Natasha, and a much respected mother-in-law and friend to Peter. Dearly loved sister of Phyllis (Angus), sister-in-law of Tommy, and dearly loved Aunt of Adrian. A good friend to many. A private family funeral service was held at Achnabreac Cemetery, Lochgilphead on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Donations can be made in memory of Georgie, to Ataxia UK via www.ataxia.org.uk or via Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors, 01546 602226.

ALLINGTON – Suddenly at home, 56 Calton Avenue, Campbeltown, on March 5, 2021, Eleanor Allington née Stewart, in her 61st year, formerly of Birmingham, dearly loved sister of Christine and Eileen, much loved mum of Emma and Lisa and a loving nan.

GILLESPIE – Malcolm. At home East Calder in his 97th year, formerly of Dalaruan Campbeltown much loved husband of the late Jessie and loving father of Elizabeth Robertson, Lorraine Rankin, Marell Macdonald and loved and respected father-in-law adored grandpa, great grandpa and loved uncle to all his nephews and nieces.

MACVICAR – Angus John (Jock) – Renowned golfing journalist and a legend in his lifetime Jock passed away peacefully in Glasgow Royal Infirmary

on April 3, 2021 aged 83. Jock, who was affectionately known as The Doyen, was truly a real gentleman who was admired and hugely respected throughout the world. He will be missed greatly by his journalist colleagues and friends and, indeed, by all who knew him. Funeral Service Private in line with current government guidelines. Jock’s funeral will take place on Wednesday April 28. The cortege will leave The Highland Parish Church at 1.00pm. We will travel along Hall Street past The Cross, up Main Street on our way to Southend, we will leave Southend Church at 1.30 p.m. on our way to Keil Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Anyone wishing to pay their last respects to Jock may do so along our route. Please remember to observe social distancing.

MACVICAR – Peacefully at the Mid Argyll Hospital on April 7, 2021, Robbie MacVicar, in his 91st year, of 13 Brodie Crescent, Lochgilphead. Beloved Husband of the late Peggy. Much loved Dad of Archie, Donnie, Isabel, Robert, Margaret and David. Adored Papa and great grandfather. A dear father in law, brother and uncle. A private family service will be held today, Friday April 16, 2021, at Achnabreac Cemetery. Funeral cortege will leave from Lochgilphead Parish Church at 11.30am following a route via Manse Brae, Brodie Crescent, Union Street, Argyll Street and Bishopton Road. Please observe social distancing.

WILKIN – Suddenly but peacefully at home, 31c Albyn Avenue, Campbeltown, on the March 22, 2021, Andrew Gordon Wilkin (Drew) in his 66th year, much loved father of Gordon and Ross, father-in-law of Lisa, much loved eldest son of Nancy and the late John Alan Wilkin and a loving brother and uncle. Funeral Service Private in line with current government guidelines. Drew’s Cremation will

take place in Cardross Crematorium on Friday April 16.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

GRANT – The family of Morag Patricia Grant of Lochgilphead Argyll, would like to express our deepest appreciation for everyone’s sympathy as we mourned her loss. We would especially like to thank all the carers for their professionalism and attention. With a special mention to Anne Macleod who helped care for Tommy and Morag for over twenty years. We are sorry that Covid prevented a proper service, but really appreciated Rev Ian Miller’s sermon and the professional services of Stan Lupton Funeral Directors. To everyone who reached out to us during our time of mourning, we are grateful for your continued support and love during our time of need. Morag will be missed dearly by all who knew her.

SMITH – Doreen, David & Murray would like to Thank All relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy along with all the phone calls ,cards and flowers after the passing of Stewart. Thank you to all nurses and care team staff that helped Stewart stay at home also to all the staff of both Donald MacDonald Funeral Director and Caladh Funeral service. Thank You Very Much To All.

IN MEMORIAM

MCSPORRAN – In

loving memory of

Alastair, who died on

April 17, 2012.

Those we love don’t go

away

But walk beside us every

day

Unseen, unheard, but

always near

Still loved and missed

and very dear.

– Ann and family.

MAXWELL – In loving

memory of Bunty, who

sadly passed away April

17, 2013.

Always in our thoughts.

– James and family.