All hail the Lochgilphead weather
Lochgilphead golf course gave golfers the bracing experience of four seasons in one day.
From sunshine to hail, they saw the lot on Saturday April 10 and could only laugh as the ball collected a coating of hail on the way to the hole. It didn’t stop Eilidh Flanagan though as she finished first in the ladies Booker Trophy with 35 points, beating Ele Hunter by two points.
The gents were playing their April Medal and it was great to see so many competing. The winner with a nett 63 was Peter Sinclair who beat Chris McIntosh by a single stroke.
This weekend the gents are playing for the Booker Trophy on Saturday and the first round of their Charity Competition on Sunday.
The ladies are playing for their April Medal on Saturday and playing the first round of the Charity Cup on Sunday.
Memberships are still available with a monthly payment option. If interested please contact the club via Facebook, email enquiry@lochgilphead-golf.com or call 07714 233006.