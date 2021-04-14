Argyll tributes paid to HRH Prince Philip
Tributes have been paid to Prince Philip following the announcement of his death by Buckingham Palace on Friday April 9.
He passed away peacefully at Windsor Castle earlier that day at the age of 99.
Provost of Argyll and Bute Councillor David Kinniburgh said: ‘It is with sadness that we learned about the death of HRH Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh.
‘The Duke of Edinburgh gave decades of service to Great Britain. He leaves a tremendous legacy through his Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme which has benefited the lives of so many young people. His loss will be felt by many. We send our sincere condolences to Her Majesty the Queen and his family at this sad time.’
The Lord Lieutenant of Argyll and Bute, Mrs Jane MacLeod, said: ‘My thoughts and prayers are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family as they mourn the passing of HRH Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh – a much-loved husband, father and grandfather as well as a man who dedicated so many decades of his life to public service.
‘He will be sorely missed and I send my condolences and deepest sympathy to the Royal Family at this very sad time.’
In line with national guidance, the Union Jack was flown at half mast from council and other public buildings.
For those wishing to pay tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh, an online book of condolence is available on the Argyll and Bute Council website.
The Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral will take place on Saturday April 17 at 3pm in St George’s Chapel, Windsor. The service will begin with a national minute’s silence at 3pm. The service will be preceded by a ceremonial procession inside the grounds of Windsor Castle.
The funeral, in line with The Duke of Edinburgh’s own wishes, will recognise and celebrate his life. It will be a ceremonial royal funeral, as for the Queen Mother, rather than a state funeral – something which is generally reserved for monarchs.
What are your memories of the Duke of Edinburgh? Email editor@argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk with your recollections and any photographs
The Duke of Edinburgh on royal walkabout during a 1995 visit to Oban. T16-royal-visit-aug-95_prince-philip-walkabout-in-Oban