Angela wins as Chris takes lead at Tarbert
Want to read more?
At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income.
In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall, However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free.
To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic. The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thanks you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
The first round of the Fyne Tankard took place on Tarbert golf course on Saturday April 10.
In identical conditions to those experienced by fellow golfers up the road in Lochgilphead, players at Glenralloch witnessed four seasons in a day.
The competition attracted a good number of members, though some still seem to be waiting for the cuckoo before making an appearance.
Chris Smyth took the first round lead with a nett 64, followed by Bruce McLean and Graham Prentice on 65. There are a plenty players within a few strokes of the leader, so it will be all to play for in the second round.
The best scratch score on the day went to Iain Macalister on 75. This Saturday, April 17, the gents contest the April Medal with the ladies’ April Medal on Sunday.
Lady members gathered on Sunday April 11 for the High Handicap Cup, which saw Angela Vernel take the honours with a nett 67, followed by Sheena Ferguson in second with 68 and Seona Martin third on 70.
Members are asked to use the SGU booking app when entering competitions.