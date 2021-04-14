All change in Argyll and Bute chamber
The SNP opposition group within Argyll and Bute Council has a new leader after Oban South and the Isles councillor Jim Lynch took charge.
Councillor Lynch, who was first elected in 2017, succeeds Mid Argyll councillor Sandy Taylor, who notified the council in March of his decision to stand down.
There has also been a change in depute leadership of the group, with Dunoon councillor Audrey Forrest replacing Lorna Douglas (Helensburgh Central) in the role.
Councillor Douglas also stood down as a member of the council’s planning, protective services and licensing (PPSL) committee and the area’s licensing board.
Councillor Lynch is expected to become vice-chair of the council’s audit and scrutiny committee, and also to join the policy and resources committee.
In a report before the full council at its virtual meeting on Thursday April 15, executive director Douglas Hendry said that newly-elected Helensburgh and Lomond South Conservative councillor Gemma Penfold has been nominated to replace her party colleague Andrew Vennard (Oban North and Lorn) on the community services committee.
Isle of Bute independent councillor Liz McCabe, also elected at a March by-election, is also nominated to join the Argyll Islands Sounding Board, replacing the late Provost Len Scoullar.