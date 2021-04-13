Argyll gardens bloom for 2021
Brush off those winter cobwebs, months of restrictions and step into spring.
The garden owners of Argyll invite you to share the joy of this new season in their gardens. Wander through the blooms of early rhododendrons, sprig bulbs, primula and pignut. Let the fresh shoots, winding paths, space and spectacular views spirit you away.
Gardens all over the county are opening for charity, some even welcome dogs (on leads). Look below for one near you.
So that everyone stays safe, check with www.scotlandsgardens.org or give the garden a call before setting out.
Fresh air, colour and beauty is guaranteed.
Argyll gardens open in 2021
- Kames Bay, Kilmelford PA34 4XA
Sat/Sun May 1 – 2 ; 2pm-6pm
- Knock Newhouse, Lochgair PA31 8RZ
Sat/Sun May 8 – 9 ; 12pm – 4:30pm
- Fasnacloich, Appin PA38 4BJ
Sunday May 16; 12pm – 5pm
- Strachur House Flower & Woodland Gardens, Strachur PA27 8BX
Sat/Sun May 22 – 23; 1pm – 5pm
- Achabhraid, Ormsary Road, Lochgilphead, Argyll PA31 8NY
Sat/Sun May 29 – 30; 1pm – 5pm
- Inveryne Woodland Garden, Kilfinan, Tighnabruaich PA21 2ER
Sat/Sun May 29 – 30; 1pm – 5pm
Gardens regularly open
- Achnacloich, Connel, Oban PA37 1PR
Saturdays throughout the year; 10am – 4pm
- Ardkinglas Woodland Garden, Cairndow PA26 8BG
Daily; 9am – 7pm
- Ardmaddy Castle, by Oban PA34 4QY
Daily, 9am – 7pm
- Barguillean’s ‘Angus’s Garden’, Taynuilt PA35 1HY
Daily; 9am – 6pm
- Kinlochlaich Walled Garden, Appin PA38 4BD
March 3 – October 31; 10am – 4pm
- An Cala, Ellenabeich, Isle of Seil PA34 4RF
April 1 – October 31; 10am – 6pm
- Ascog Hall Garden and Fernery, Ascog, Isle of Bute PA20 9EU
April 1 – October 31 ; 10am – 5pm
- Druimneil House, Port Appin PA38 4DQ
April 1 – October 31 ; 9am – 7pm
- Crinan Hotel Garden, Crinan PA31 8SR
May 1 – Aug 31 ; 9am – 7pm
By arrangement – book with garden owner
- Barochreal, Kilninver, Oban, Argyll PA34 4UT
- May 1 – September 30 ; 01852 316151
E: antoinettemitchell1946@gmail.com
- Berandhu, Appin, Argyll. PA38 4DD
April 1 – October 31 ; 01631 730585 m: 07900 377 414
E: johnllandale@gmail.com
- Braevallich Farm, by Dalmally PA33 1BU
On request; 01866 844246 E: philip@brae.co.uk
- Dal an Eas, Kilmore, Oban PA34 4XU
April 1 – September 30; 01631 770246 E: dalaneas@live.com
- Eas Mhor, Cnoc-a-Challtuinn, Clachan Seil, PA34 4TR
May 1 – September 30 ; 01852 300469 E: kimbra1745@gmail.com
- Kildalloig, Campbeltown PA28 6RE
May 1 – October 31 ; 07979 855930 E: kildalloig@gmail.com
- Knock Newhouse, Lochgair PA31 8RZ
April 12 – October 12; 01546 886628 E: corranmorhouse@aol.com
- Lismore Secret Garden, Isle of Lismore, Oban PA34 5UL
May 1 -October 1 ; 01631 760128 E: eva.tombs@gmail.com
- Maolachy’s Garden, Lochavich, by Kilmelford PA35 1HJ
March 1 – October 31 ; 01866 844212
- Ormsary House, Ormsary, Lochgilphead PA31 8PE
April 1 – October 31 ; 01880 770738 E: mclithgow@ormsary.co.uk